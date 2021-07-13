Emmy Nominee Hannah Waddingham Has a Message For Those Who Haven't Watched Ted Lasso

Watch : 2021 Emmy Nominations for Comedy Actor, Actress & Series

We believe in believe, and so does Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the actress couldn't help but gush about the Apple TV+ series, which earned 20 Emmy nominations on July 13. On her nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Hannah revealed she was in disbelief when she first learned the news.

"Well, my manager came into my hotel room and said it," she exclusively told E! News. "And I went, ‘Hold on, make sure you've got that right first before I get excited.'"

After seeing her name on the list of nominees, Hannah was at a total loss for words, but, thankfully the Game of Thrones alum has since embraced the big news and is ready to celebrate. "I'm gonna get absolutely smashed out of my mind," she said with a laugh. "Why not? The work's done."

Of course, Hannah was eager to celebrate with her Ted Lasso family, including Juno Temple, who is also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.