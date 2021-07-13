2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
Zendaya Gives a Nod to Lola Bunny With Space Jam: A New Legacy Premiere Look

Not only did Zendaya provide the voice for Lola Bunny in the new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, but she also rocked a look inspired by the character at the film's premiere in Los Angeles.

Zendaya's outfit for the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere was a total slam dunk.

While walking the red carpet at the Regal Theater in Los Angeles on July 12, the 24-year-old actress rocked a Moschino suit inspired by her character Lola Bunny. From sporting the Tune Squad's team colors to wearing a face mask embellished with a sparkly basketball, Zendaya went all out for the big night.

"Mask courtesy of my mama," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

And while the Emmy winner noted she didn't "have the ears" Lola has, she thought a "ponytail is close enough."

Zendaya was styled by Law Roach and Jeremy Scott, who both agreed the ensemble was a win. As Roach wrote on Instagram, "Tell me you're Lola Bunny without telling me you're Lola Bunny...." 

Zendaya spoke about what it was like to provide the voice for Lola during a recent interview for E!'s Daily Pop.

photos
Zendaya Through the Years

"There's obviously a sense of pressure because she is such an iconic character," she told Victor Cruz. "You know, we've all grown up with her. I know I was literally born the year this [original] movie came out. And I come from a basketball family."

Getty Images/Warner Bros. Animation

The Euphoria star also weighed in on Lola's new look for the sequel, with director Malcolm D. Lee telling Entertainment Weekly Lola "was very sexualized" in the first movie and that he wanted her to be "feminine without being objectified" in this film.

"She's a team member, MVP. She's gotta be suited right, you know? She's gotta be taken care of," Zendaya added. "More probably realistic to actually hoop in, you know? She has these beautiful characteristics. She's smart and capable, a natural leader."

Zendaya co-stars alongside LeBron James and Don Cheadle in the film. Fans can see Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters and on HBO Max starting July 16.

To see more of Zendaya's best looks, scroll on.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She's Lit (Literally!)

The actress wowed at the 2019 Met Gala in this Cinderella-inspired light-up gown.

Matt Baron for Shutterstock
Horsin' Around

Zendaya got whimsical in a black velvet dress with horse detailing around the bust.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Colorful Cutie

Zendaya showcased a colorful orange mini dress and matching head scarf for a TV appearance in NYC.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Baby Got Back

Zendaya rocked a backless red and black dress for her Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in Hollywood.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green With Envy

For the 2019 Emmy Awards, the fashionista flashed major leg in a gorgeous green gown with a nude illusion bodice and thigh-high slit.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People have Spoken!

The PCA nominated actress rocks a one-strapped black gown with silver rope detail at the 2019 E!'s Peoples Choice Awards. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fab in Fuchsia

The Euphoria actress wears a unique pink Tom Ford bustier with matching skirt during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Anthony Harvey for Shutterstock
Nude Attitude

Zendaya is simply statuesque in this floor-length nude gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Black Beauty

Zendaya shows off her toned tummy in a criss-crossed string outfit with slit sleeves.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
White Hot

The actress rocked a white cropped suit with matching pointy shoes at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

BACKGRID
That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cutout Couture

The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Nude Two-Piece Number

In Custom Calvin Klein

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Daring One-Shoulder

In Michael Kors

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour
Silvery Siren

In Manning Cartell

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sleek and Stunning

In Marchesa

photos
View More Photos From Zendaya's Best Looks

