More of Katie Thurston's Exes Are Heading to Bachelor in Paradise

Katie Thurston may not have liked Connor's kissing, but we'll still get a chance to see if someone else does!

Four rejects from Katie's season of The Bachelorette are all headed to Bachelor in Paradise this season, including fan faves Connor Brennan and Tre Cooper. They'll be joined by James Bonsall, who is best known for arriving in a large box, and Aaron Clancy, who got caught up in the drama in the latest episode. Fellow Katie reject Karl Smith was already previously announced as a cast member, along with 19 other alums who are hoping to find love, or at least get a nice tan. 

Most of the rest of the cast comes from Peter Weber, Matt James, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' seasons, but season seven also marks the return of Grocery Store Joe Amabile, from Becca Kufrin's season. 

Bachelor in Paradise was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so you can bet everyone's gonna be a little thirsty. Fortunately, BIP's resident bartender Wells Adams will be back as master of rose ceremonies, along with a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts. 

The Bachelorette 2021: Meet the Men Competing for Katie Thurston's Heart

You can see the full cast below!

ABC
Aaron Clancy

Aaron, 26, was on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Abigail Heringer

Abigail, 26, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan Morais

Brendan, 31, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

ABC
Connor Brennan

Connor, 29, was a fan fave contestant on Katie Thurston's season.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Deandra Kanu

Deandra, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Ivan Hall

Ivan, 29, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

ABC
James Bonsall

James, 30, arrived in a box on Katie Thurston's season.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jessenia Cruz

Jessenia, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe Amabile

Joe, 34, first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season five. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl Smith

Karl, 31, first appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kelsey Weier

Kelsey, 30, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kenny Brasch

Kenny, 40, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mari Pepin-Solis

Mari, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Maurissa Gunn

Maurissa, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Natasha Parker

Natasha, 33, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Noah Erb

Noah, 26, first appeared on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Chew

Serena, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Pitt

Serena, 23, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tahzjuan Hawkins

Tahzjuan first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season six. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tammy Ly

Tammy, 26, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC
Tre Cooper

Tre, 26, appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Larson

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Paul

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

