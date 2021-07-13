2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
See Kaley Cuoco, Aidy Bryant and More Stars' Unfiltered Reactions to Their Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominees have spoken! Stars are celebrating the exciting news of their Emmy Award nominations. Keep scrolling for every single priceless—and sometimes unfiltered—reaction.

It is TV's big day. 

On Tuesday, July 13, the Television Academy unveiled the star-studded list of 2021 Emmys contenders. Father and daughter Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones did the honors of breaking the exciting news to the world as they listed off the beloved names being honored with a nomination this year. As is the case every year, the nominee pool features Hollywood veterans and first-time Emmy nominees alike with The Flight Attendant's Kaley CuocoTed Lasso's Juno TempleHacksHannah EinbinderHamilton's Anthony Ramos and 20-time nominee Alec Baldwin all garnering nods, to name a few. 

While it's definitely exciting to find out who's in the running for an award in September, it's just as sweet to see stars' reactions to the milestone news, especially after a particularly tough year amid the coronavirus pandemic

Still, as they say in Hollywood, the show must go on—and it did for many performers as they brought characters to life and continued to entertain in our socially distant time.

2020 Emmys: Biggest Jaw-Droppers

As fans give them a round of applause, keep scrolling for all the candid, unfiltered and priceless reactions from the nominees.

Plus, if you need to catch up on everyone who was nominated this year, not to fret—E! News has you covered with the list here

Hulu
Aidy Bryant, Shrill & Saturday Night Live

"I'm completely shocked and overwhelmed to be nominated for both SNL and Shrill. I immediately thought of the cast, writers, and crew of both shows who helped me at every turn this year. With Shrill ending, this feels particularly meaningful to me, and to celebrate, I will pace around my apartment for the rest of the day."

Niko Tavernise/HBO
Hugh Grant, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie, The Undoing

"I'm extremely grateful and honoured, but I should point out that I was basically carried all the way by my fellow actors  - especially Nicole."

 

Disney+
Daveed Diggs, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, Hamilton

"Wow. Trip. Big love to all the Ham fam, specifically nominated and otherwise. How crazy is it that we got to make a thing that continues to resonate with people so much? Does this mean we get to hang out again soon?"

 

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Kaley Cuoco, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, The Flight Attendant

"First timer over here thank you @televisionacad for a moment I will never forget. 9 nods for team @flightattendantonmax. Thank you thank you to my entire flight crew!!!! Surreal."

Netflix
Jonathan Van Ness, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, Queer Eye

"I'm so proud of our show @queereye! We're nominated for Outstanding Host of a Reality or Competition Show for the 2nd time and the Queer Eye team is nominated for 5 more awards including Outstanding Structured Reality Series for the 4th time in a row It's so moving and surreal to be recognized in this way and I'm just so so honored. Thanks so much @queereye @netflix@televisionacad @itvamerica@scout.productions."

FX
Billy Porter, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Pose

"So #grateful. Thank you @televisionacad#EmmyAwards. Thank you @poseonfx. Thank you @fxnetworks. I SEE YOU MICHAELA JAE!!!"

NBC
Sterling K. Brown, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us

"Thank you @televisionacad for this incredible honor! Congrats to @nbcthisis. Got nominated for an Emmy, y'all!!!! #ToGodBeTheGlory."

Apple TV+
Zach Braff, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Ted Lasso

"Wooohooo!!! Dancing around in my undies!"

Netflix
Emma Corrin, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, The Crown

"'It Is Absolutely Essential That I See The Queen!' Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It's an unbelievable honor to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors. This nomination only exists because of Josh and all my family on The Crown. Every part of my involvement in telling this story has felt like a dream I don't want to wake up from - I'm so happy and so honored by the recognition. Thank you!"

