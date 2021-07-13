2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Ron Cephas Jones and Daughter Jasmine Deserve an Emmy for Their Sweet Nominations Announcement

The dynamic father-daughter team of Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones had the cutest moment right before announcing nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys.

By Kisha Forde 13 Jul, 2021 4:28 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesAwardsEmmysCeleb KidsCelebritiesThis Is Us
Watch: 2021 Emmy Nominations for Competition, Variety & Miniseries

Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones are continuing to be a golden father-daughter duo.
 
The two actors joined family forces to announce the nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys on July 13. But, before they got to the highly anticipated list, Ron couldn't help but just sweetly compliment his daughter on a job well done when it comes to her fast-growing amount of accolades, which include winning her own Emmy last year.
 
"Not only is it an honor to announce the 2021 Emmy nominees," Ron began his speech. "But I get to do it with my very own superstar daughter." The cute shout-out prompted his daughter to jokingly respond, "Dad, you promised you wouldn't embarrass me."
 
"I'm sorry sweetheart," Ron quipped back and in a moment of subtle, but well-deserved flexing, continued, "But, we did kinda make television history last year. I mean, I know I'm partial but I think your Emmy is the most beautiful Emmy in all the world."

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

Yes, that's right. The two made Emmy history in 2020 by both winning individual awards in the same year. Ron's role in the series, This Is Us, earned him his second Emmy for the category of Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Jasmine, three days before, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama series for her role in #FreeRayshawn.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian Strip Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Business

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in UFC Return

3

There May Be Another Friends Reunion Thanks to the 2021 Emmys

"I mean it is pretty amazing," Jasmine responded to her dad's compliment, "And you know, my Emmy looks up to your Emmy very much." Talk about sweet.

Not to be confused between his equally impressive trophies, Ron joked, "Wait a minute, which one? Because I have two."

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Looking for the latest scoop on the 2021 nominations list? Find the answers to your burning questions, starting here.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian Strip Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Business

2

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in UFC Return

3

There May Be Another Friends Reunion Thanks to the 2021 Emmys

4

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on His Split From Olivia Wilde

5

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Drug Trip Doesn't Sound Fun