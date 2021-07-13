Go Inside Model Taylor Hill's Stunning Log Cabin in Nashville

When you know, you know. Just ask Taylor Hill.
After three years of house hunting—that meant looking at 50 (!) places—the model finally found her forever home in a Nashville log cabin. And lucky for us, she gave Architectural Digest a tour of the 1.29-acre property.
"I was shocked something like this existed, and I basically fell in love at first sight," she raved. "I walked in the front door and said, 'This is home. This is where I'm meant to be. This is everything I could possibly want in a house and more.'"
The 3,622-square-foot retreat features a rustic living room filled with a fireplace, log-and-mortar walls and original oak floors. Seems familiar? It was actually inspired Ralph Lauren's home in Colorado, where Hill is also from.
But that's not the only living room in Hill's house. A stark contrast to the first, the second features giant windows to let in all the natural light, blue built-ins to showcase her treasures and a ginormous couch.
Thankfully, her eclectic style doesn't always come with a big price tag, either. Hill sourced several pieces of furniture from Walmart, Costco, Wayfair and her local flea markets. "You don't have to spend a million dollars to make things look cool," she said, "so I tried not to."
If visitors stay for dinner, they can flow into the dining room, which boasts wood ceiling beams, a table for 10 and several personal touches. "All of the dishware is my Grandma Gloria's," Hill adds. "My mom has hung on to all of her things."
And naturally, the model's closet is even more epic than you imagined. As she showed AD, the space is decked out with pink chairs, an antler chandelier, a stained glass window and what she called a "denim bar."
"This is my entire apartment in New York, this one room," she admitted. "I didn't have enough closet space there, and here I am now with a whole room I've made into my closet."
To see more of Hill's home, check out the video above.