Ashley Graham Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham's pregnancy announcement deserves its own magazine cover.

On Tuesday, July 13, the supermodel revealed she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together. To share the exciting news with her 13 million Instagram followers, the author posted a stunning photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham captioned the picture, taken by Ervin. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Ervin, who tied the knot with Graham in 2010, commented on his longtime love's announcement post with two heart emojis. Replied Graham, "I love you."

The baby on the way will join the couple's first child and soon-to-be big brother, son Isaac Ervin. It was just over a year ago that the pair welcomed their firstborn. "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," Graham wrote on social media in January 2020. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."