Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Confirms Romance With Actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Watch : How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

Meadow Walker is in love.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker just confirmed she's found romance. Her other half? Actor Louis Thornton-Allan. The two revealed their relationship on—where else?—Instagram with a simply adorable photo of themselves gazing into each other's eyes and smiling. "Best friend," Louis captioned the sweet shot.

If there was any question over their relationship status, Meadow cleared up any lingering uncertainty when she added the comment, "My love." Over on her account, the budding model could be seen holding her boyfriend's face in a photo shared on her Instagram Story on Monday, July 12.

Naturally, fans are already gushing over the pair. "Happy for u both," one comment read. Another fan added, "YOU GUYS ARE ADORABLE OMG!!!" A third echoed, "This is so cute."

The public recently got to see Meadow back on the red carpet when she stepped out for the premiere of the long-awaited F9 in June. The film was released 20 years after the original Fast and the Furious movie, which starred Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and, of course, her dad.