Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More to Perform at 2022 Stagecoach

We won't be "Drinking Alone" at Stagecoach next year.

Carrie Underwood will welcome us back to the California desert as a headliner of the annual country concert, along with Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs.

The music fest returns from April 29 to May 1 in 2022, after organizer Goldenvoice cancelled the event in 2020 and 2021.

Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, The Black Crowes, Cody Johnson and more will also perform in Indio, Calif., with tickets going on sale on July 16 at 10 a.m.

As Underwood said in a statement, "There's nothing like a Stagecoach audience and now more than ever, I can't wait to take that stage and be with the fans again."

Rhett shared his excitement at getting back on the horse, saying in a press release, "I have been looking forward to this for so long! I dreamed about headlining Stagecoach ever since I first played there in 2014. I cannot wait to get back out in the desert in 2022 and play for those fans."