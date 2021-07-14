Darcey & Stacey Silva Tease "Hardest" Parts of Transformative Darcey & Stacey Season 2

Letting it all hang out.

Fans first fell in love with Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiancé due to her honest pursuits to find love. Now, with twin sister Stacey Silva by her side, Darcey is reconnecting with herself again after a tumultuous engagement during season two of hit TLC spin-off, Darcey & Stacey.

"We're really grateful to have a second season," Darcey exclusively gushed to E! News ahead of the season premiere on July 19. "It's just another opportunity to be able to show our fans that it's OK to be vulnerable and just be who you are. We've gone through transformations, we've had ups and downs, it's a journey. We're just going to keep going. It's all you can do. It's what you can do to be your best."

And one Silva sisters transformation viewers can look forward to is their extensive plastic surgery journey in Turkey, involving breast reductions and updated veneers as shown in the jaw-dropping season two trailer.