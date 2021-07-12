Do Chip & Joanna Gaines Ever Need A Break From Each Other? The Couple Says....

18 years later, but it still feels like yesterday.
Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines prove that they're anything but a work in progress. After nailing marriage (the couple recently celebrated their 18-year anniversary on May 31) and building the highly-anticipated Discovery+ platform Magnolia Network, premiering July 15, the Gaines' are proof that soulmates exist.
The Waco, Texas-based parents of five exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Erin Lim on July 12 that their success has been "quite the journey," as Chip joked.
"God help us all," Joanna said with a laugh as Chip teased her with his long-grown hair. Yet, the couple who are admittedly together "24/7" shockingly never need alone time. Well, at least Chip doesn't.
"I need zero breaks from Jo," he gushed. "And Jo's like, 'Just take a little break, just a couple of days apart for a girls' trip.'"
As Joanna discussed, their Magnolia Network is arriving on the streaming platform at a special time. "I think what I'm most excited about is it's landing in a time and space where people are needing to feel that encouragement, that hope and inspiration," she mused.
Of course, fans are especially looking forward to the reboot of Fixer Upper, which has similarly been updated to reflect the times. "There's a few things that are different," Joanna admitted. "We are really just adamant that this had to work with our schedules."
Also, the Gaines work with couples onscreen that own their own homes as opposed to having a real estate element like the previous iteration of the hit renovation series.
Off screen, the Gaines' number one priority remains their "beautiful family" and unwinding on their farm.
"Anytime we go home, anytime we're with our kids, what Chip and Jo crave is just simple, normal life," Joanna spoke in third person. "When we get home, it's just about connecting with our children."
Even mundane chores like doing the laundry, gardening or feeding the animals "actually bring us life," she continued.
As Chip concluded, "The house charges our batteries...When we step outside the door, we feel like we can take on the world."
