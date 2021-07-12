The Internet Is So Confused By This Taylor Swift Doppelgänger and Her Bathtub Laundry Routine

Watch : Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn "Likes" Her GRAMMYS Win

Cleaning her delicates has never been more "Delicate" for this Taylor Swift look-alike.

TikTok user @traumarn13, who goes by Ashley, has gathered more than 100,000 followers on the platform by having the surprising talent of looking exactly like another (and slightly more famous) Nashville resident—curly blonde bangs included.

But last week, Taylor's twin really puzzled fans when she revealed her unorthodox method for doing laundry.

She posted a TikTok of herself grooving to the beat of "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat and SZA, while also pointing out her makeshift washing machine. Ashley wrote onscreen, "How have you been doing your laundry without a washer & dryer?" The bottle of Tide detergent next to her giant bathtub said it all.

"I do not recommend doing 3 loads in one day. Rinse repeat. I am done," she captioned the video, which was titled, "Living the High Life."

The nurse explained that washing her clothes this way is "hell," and we're gonna guess the journey didn't bring her heaven.