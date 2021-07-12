Cedric the Entertainer Set to Host 2021 Emmy Awards

A king of comedy is marking his upcoming hosting gig as a crowning achievement.
Cedric the Entertainer will undoubtedly bring the funny as the host of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, which is set to air on September 19 on CBS. The network tapped one of its own as the master of ceremonies, as the comedian currently stars in the CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood.
The 57-year-old actor also shared the thrilling news on social media shortly after the announcement was made. "WORD!!! You're looking at the Host of the 2021 Emmys," he captioned the July 12 Instagram post. "I wonder if #flofromprogressive gonna be there? This is about to [flame emojis]."
Cedric also expressed his enthusiasm for the role in a recent statement, according to Variety, sharing, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards."
"Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before," he continued. "It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people."
The comedian also added, "I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year."
Jack Sussman, who serves as executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS, also spoke on the network's choice for their host. "Over the past year, television has united us as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives," he said. "Now, who better to bring television audiences together to celebrate the industry's top achievements than our very own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer."
As viewers may remember, Jimmy Kimmel served as the host of the 2020 Emmys, with only a few presenters attending the ceremony in person.
Can't wait until this fall for some Emmy action? We got you. Until that time comes, take a look at all of the scoop we shared from last year's festivities.