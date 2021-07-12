Christina Haack Calls Smoking Toad Venom a "Life Changing Experience"

Christina Haack has an untraditional way of finding clarity in her life.
The 38-year-old real estate investor recently introduced new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram while also discussing her experience smoking Bufo toad. Yes, you read that correctly.
In a post shared on July 8, the Flip or Flop star said she hired a spiritual coach and smoked the toad, "which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins."
Haack later elaborated on the toad venom in an Instagram Story post. "A lot of people [are] asking about the Bufo toad venom," she acknowledged. "Smoking toad venom is a life changing experience and different for every person. It can't be summed up in a post." In a swipe-up, she linked to a video of Tony Robbins and Mike Tyson talking about their experiences with the drug.
What is toad venom and why did Haack claim it was "life changing?"
The venom contains controlled substances 5-MeO-DMT and bufotenine, per Today, "which are known for their psychedelic properties."
"Inhaling the vapor from dried toad secretion was shown to produce sustained enhancement of satisfaction with life, and easing of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after one single use," per PubMed.gov. However, it can also cause "muscle weakness, rapid heart rate and vomiting," per the Addiction Center.
Beyond Haack's smoking, she also elaborated on her new relationship in her post.
"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."
She also expressed her anxiousness when their relationship had become public.
"I know they dig and dig and I didn't ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family," she continued. "Which obviously has already begun to a [sic] uncomfortable degree. False narratives being thrown around left and right."
Haack said that the duo "aren't looking at all the nonsense online."
"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," the real estate investor added. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."
She then spoke to her new partner.
"Josh doesn't have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own," she said. "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38–I'll do what I want."
Haack was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. They have two children together: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. The pair separated in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2018. He is now engaged to Selling Sunset star and real estate agent Heather Young.