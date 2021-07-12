Christina Haack Calls Smoking Toad Venom a "Life Changing Experience"

Watch : Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

Christina Haack has an untraditional way of finding clarity in her life.

The 38-year-old real estate investor recently introduced new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram while also discussing her experience smoking Bufo toad. Yes, you read that correctly.

In a post shared on July 8, the Flip or Flop star said she hired a spiritual coach and smoked the toad, "which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins."

Haack later elaborated on the toad venom in an Instagram Story post. "A lot of people [are] asking about the Bufo toad venom," she acknowledged. "Smoking toad venom is a life changing experience and different for every person. It can't be summed up in a post." In a swipe-up, she linked to a video of Tony Robbins and Mike Tyson talking about their experiences with the drug.

What is toad venom and why did Haack claim it was "life changing?"

The venom contains controlled substances 5-MeO-DMT and bufotenine, per Today, "which are known for their psychedelic properties."

"Inhaling the vapor from dried toad secretion was shown to produce sustained enhancement of satisfaction with life, and easing of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after one single use," per PubMed.gov. However, it can also cause "muscle weakness, rapid heart rate and vomiting," per the Addiction Center.