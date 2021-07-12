Will Sex/Life Get a Season 2? Sarah Shahi Says…

Watch : "Sex Life": Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Turn Up the Heat

Already fantasizing about a second season of Sex/Life? You're not alone.

Amid speculation about more episodes of the beloved Netflix series, star Sarah Shahi gave her take on if this could ever be a reality.The 41-year-old actress took part in an Instagram Stories Q&A over the weekend and answered a follower's question about the chances of a season two.

"Fingers crossed!" she replied. "We've been in the Top Ten for over a week in 86 countries, including the U.S. and that's bananas! But Netflix also really cares how many people watch the whole thing in the first 28 days, so encourage your friends to finish if they haven't yet."

Based on B.B. Easton's book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, the steamy series is about a woman named Billie (Shahi) who's in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos).

"Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over," Netflix's description reads. "But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here—and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie's past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?"