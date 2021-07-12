Jennifer Lopez Spotted Liking Ben Affleck Photo on Bennifer Fan Account

Jennifer Lopez is clearly a big fan of The Town.

Over the weekend, the superstar singer was spotted "liking" a photo of her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, on the set of his 2010 film. In the picture, posted by #Bennifer fan account @lopezaffleck on July 10, Affleck can be seen filming the movie alongside his co-star, Blake Lively.

"Jennifer Lopez liked this picture!" one fan gushed in the comments, while another wrote, "JLO LIKED!!!!!"

Lopez's latest Instagram activity proves she and Affleck are still going strong, two months after rekindling their romance. The duo, who split in 2004 after calling off their wedding, enjoyed a trip to Montana in May shortly after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. Since then, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, have been almost inseparable, even spending time with each other's families.

In fact, the couple recently returned to Los Angeles after celebrating the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons with her and ex Marc Anthony's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.