Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Others Bring Star Power to Wimbledon 2021

Tom Cruise and two of his Mission: Impossible co-stars are among the many celebs seen at Wimbledon 2021. See pics of the celebs at the tennis tournament.

By Corinne Heller 11 Jul, 2021 12:11 AMTags
MoviesSportsTom Cruise

Wimbledon's star-studded comeback was no Mission: Impossible

After being canceled last year due to public health concerns months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the popular U.K. tennis tournament returned last month and has been attended by some of the world's most famous stars. Recently spotted, Tom Cruise with two of his fellow cast members from the upcoming seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films—Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

In recent months, the actors have shot scenes for the seventh installment of the action franchise. However, filming was shut down temporarily in June due to at least one member of the production testing positive for COVID-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom and Hayley have been see filming shared scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 several times over the past few months. Last November, the two were photographed handcuffed to each other on the set while shooting in Rome, Italy.

A month later, The Sun reported that Tom and Hayley sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands at a London screening.

MEGA

However, a source later told People there was no romance between the actors.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Other famous faces spotted at Wimbledon in recent days include Priyanka ChopraPete Davidson and girlfriend and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, and Prince William and Kate Middleton—who had a recent COVID-19 scare herself

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff

The Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars arrive at the tournament on day 12.

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff

The Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars watch the tournament on day 12.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton

The duchess wears a green cap sleeve, fit-and-flare midi dress to the tennis tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton & Prince William

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge show their excitement.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Priyanka Chopra

The actress arrives for day 12 of the tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Pippa Middleton

Kate's sister and husband James Matthews attend day 11.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton

Kate and Pippa's parents attend day 11.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

William's cousin, who is pregnant with her first child, and her husband appear on day 10.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Princess Beatrice

William's cousin makes her way to her seat.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Prince William's aunt attends day 10.

Old Boy's Club / BACKGRID
Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson

The lovebirds make their official public debut as a couple at the tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge appears on day 4 of the tournament.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
David Beckham

The retired soccer star checks out some tennis.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Jessie J

The singer arrives for day 8.

