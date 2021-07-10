All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Latest Outing With Their Kids

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend 4th of July in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making things Brentwood official.

That's right, Ben showed Jen his home turf on Friday, July 9 for an afternoon outing with a couple of their kids in the Los Angeles neighborhood he often frequents.

"Ben and Jennifer enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart with Emme [Maribel Muñiz, 13], Samuel [Garner Affleck, 9] and another woman," an eyewitness told E! News. "The group sat outdoors in the patio and enjoyed lots of food from various shops."

In recent days, Jennifer and Ben have been spotted publicly with her kids Emme and twin brother Max and Samuel, the youngest of his three children. She has yet to be seen out with his oldest kids, daughters Violet Affleck, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 12.

"Jennifer looked so happy to be exploring one of Ben's go-to neighborhood spots," the insider continued. "During lunch, J.Lo rubbed her hand on Ben's back as the kids talked. Everyone was laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation. They looked like a happy family. People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch."

The source continued, "Sam came over to his dad for a big hug before they got up to leave. As they walked around, Ben and Jen wrapped their arms around each other and looked so happy."