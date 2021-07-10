Amanda Seyfried's Never-Before-Seen Mean Girls Photo Just Might Make "Fetch" Happen

There's a 30 percent chance we're feeling nostalgic about Mean Girls.
Amanda Seyfried, who starred as Karen Smith in the 2004 flick from Tina Fey, shared a brand-new Instagram pic on July 9 from the set of Mean Girls featuring many of the movie's stars. Seyfried's pic included Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan. Seyfried said in a comment the photo was taken at a restaurant.
The actor who played the ditzy high schooler captioned her ‘gram, "#FBF weekends in 2003, baby."
Franzese, who brought Damian to life, commented on the pic, "You look just as young and beautiful still," before reposting the image on his own profile.
"It's almost like we really went to high school together at this point," he wrote in the caption on his repost. "#Fbf via the timeless @mingey [Seyfried]."
Chabert, the actor behind Gretchen Wieners, also circulated the pic on her page.
"I just had to repost this from @mingey," she expressed on her profile. "Brought back so many good memories."
The Instagram reunion for the Mean Girls cast came around nine months after the official reunion virtually led by Katie Couric. During the event, Lohan revealed she almost played a different character instead of new girl Cady Heron.
"I really wanted to play Regina, ‘cause I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kinda a weirdo in it," Lohan recalled. "I was like, ‘I wanna do a movie where I get to be pretty.' And the more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady."
Following the cast's virtual meet-up with Couric, Bennett, who played romantic lead Aaron Samuels, described the encounter as "awkward" with E!'s Daily Pop. But his reasoning for why made complete sense.
"It was a moment," he started. "Here's the thing...we haven't all been together in 16 years, and to all be together for the first time, and do it on Zoom—already it's awkward to see each other for the first time; you want to say so many things—but then when you're on a Zoom call, it's even more awkward because you're waiting for the person to talk and you don't want to interrupt."
He was particularly careful to let one person speak freely—Fey, who wrote the movie's screenplay.
He joked, "You're just like, ‘Whatever you wanna say.'"