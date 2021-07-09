Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian's Wet & Wild Bikini Pic Will Make You Thirsty AF

By Samantha Bergeson 09 Jul, 2021 6:16 PMTags
BikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianNBCU
Washing away the drama. 

In the midst of her recent break-up with Tristan Thompson on June 21, Khloe Kardashian shared a very sexy summer pic on Friday, July 9 featuring her taking a tropical shower wearing a bikini. Khloe captioned her Flashdance moment with two water squirt emojis...and let's just let the innuendos speak for themselves. 

Even sister Kim Kardashian—who had her own purple bikini moment on July 9 in Palm Springs—felt compelled to write, "OMGGGGG!!!!!!" on Khloe's stunning Instagram photo this morning.

Ex Tristan has also been commenting on Khloe's sexy social media snapshots, turning heads by posting flirty heart-eyed emojis to Khloe's throwback beach pic on July 7. The NBA star even penned a heartfelt tribute to the mother of True Thompson on her 37th birthday.

"Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met," Tristan wrote on Instagram on June 27. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day." 

A source previously told E! News that Khloe was "done" with Tristan following another alleged cheating scandal. "They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," the insider explained. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

Check out Khloe's steamy bikini pics below!

Rain On Me

Khloe looks gorgeous as she showers outside around the flora and fauna on July 9. Her caption? Two water squirt emojis. Enough said! 

You Better Werk

Forget spring, Khloe's hot girl summer is officially starting now. 

Feeling Sassy

"The Purple Eater," the Good American co-founder captions her racy Instagram pic.

Soaking Up the Sun

A little Vitamin D never hurt.

Life's a Beach

And KoKo is just playing in the sand. 

Beach Babes

The sisters recreate their instantly iconic pose from E!'s Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

Blonde Bombshell

Khloe is serving hair, body and face for the cameras.

Mommy & Me

During a 2019 getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captions this photo next to daughter True Thompson, "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location, this beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!"

Courtesy of Good American
Make a Splash

Khloe models a bronze two-piece from Good American's coveted Swim Collection.

Picture Perfect

She's all smiles while modeling a hot pink bikini on a kayak.

Vacay Mode

Name a more adorable trio. We'll wait.

Red Hot

Is it warm in here, or is that just Khloe?

Squad Goals

Khloe is joined by bestie La La Anthony and sister Kim Kardashian for this sizzling photo opp.

Mwah!

Matching zebra print swimsuits? Check!

Fashionistas

Plus, these Burberry numbers! 

Captain Khloe

The 36-year-old flaunts her curves. 

