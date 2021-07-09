Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Did Black Widow's Post-Credits Scene Just Tease a Marvel Show?

Everything you need to know about that Black Widow post-credits scene. Warning: Major spoilers lay ahead for the film, which is out in theaters now.

Warning: This article features spoilers for Black Widow.

A revealing post-credits scene has become a staple for Marvel films. Traditionally, these after-the-movie moments are utilized to move the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward as it hints at what's to come.

In the past, everything from the creation of the Avengers to Thanos' evil plan has been teased. So, we weren't surprised when Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, had its very own post-credits scene. However, what we didn't expect is that the clip would set the stage for Marvel's next big Disney+ show.

While Black Widow takes place several years before the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Natasha (Johansson) sacrificed herself in the quest to defeat Thanos, the post-credits scene takes the viewers to present day. Specifically, Yelena (Pugh), Natasha's sister of sorts, is seen visiting the late superhero's gravestone.

Yet, Yelena isn't alone as she's greeted by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). For those who need a refresher, Valentina made her grand entrance into the MCU in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where she promised to rehabilitate the image of disgraced John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Similar to John, the scene hints that Yelena has been working with Valentina. Namely, Valentina informs the mourning spy that she has her next target, "the man responsible for your sister's death." Before long, she shows Yelena a photo of Clint Barton (a.k.a Hawkeye, who is played by Jeremy Renner).

Although we think it's a stretch to say Clint's responsible for Natasha's death, we're guessing Yelena doesn't know that. Not to mention, it appears to set up some drama for the upcoming Hawkeye series.

Kevin Baker / Marvel Studios / Disney+

The series, which is expected to arrive in late 2021, will follow Clint as he hands over the Hawkeye moniker to daughter Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). In addition to Pugh, Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarmon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

Catch Black Widow in theaters now.

