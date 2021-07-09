Kim Kardashian’s Jaw-Dropping New Bikini Pic Is the Ultimate Summer Mood

Watch : Kim Kardashian WIPES OUT While Wakeboarding on Family Vacay

Staying palm!

Kim Kardashian took a break from mogul duties in Palm Springs on July 9 after jetsetting to Italy for work and Idaho for the Kardashian-Jenner family Fourth of July celebration last week. The SKIMS founder shared three steamy pics on Instagram this morning with the caption, "Good morning Palm Springs."

Kim rocks a teeny weenie purple bikini as she poses with her hands in the air flashing peace signs, surrounded by palm trees. The second sizzling photo shows the mother of four crossing her legs while fixing her hair and the third has Kim gazing forward to the camera in the early morning hours with the sunrise behind her.

It seems that Kim's morning post-pics was spent at the gym, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captured her sprints exercise at the gym alongside mom Kris Jenner. As Kim said in a bonus KUWTK clip, "Kardashian girls hit the gym heavy."