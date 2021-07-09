Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Aren't in a Rush to Move Back in Together

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend 4th of July in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ticked many relationship milestones off their list, like meeting the parents and taking vacations together, but a source close to the Batman star exclusively tells E! News these two are holding off on moving in together.

"Ben is very settled in his home and it's close by to his kids," the source explains. "Jennifer's house is also a place she likes being and is a good family home."

The insider notes that their relationship is "going well as is," so the pair sees no need for either of them to relocate anytime soon. The source simply says, "They are both back and forth to each other's homes and live close enough that it's not an issue."

Moreover, the couple gets their fair share of time together, whether it's on a staycation in Miami or going out to dinner with her two kids, Emme and Max.