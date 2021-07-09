Porsha Dishes on Her Must-Have Amazon Beauty Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you thought you loved Amazon, you (probably) have nothing on Porsha Williams. The self-proclaimed "Amazon Freak" is always shopping on the site and she enjoys sharing her favorite must-haves. Recently, she shared her summer essentials and some gift recommendations. During an Amazon Live session,The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said, "I will be talking about all of my beauty secrets, honey. I love to talk about skin. Taking care of skin underneath your makeup is as important as the makeup that you wear on top."
Keep on scrolling to see Porsha's go-to skincare products, hair tools, and makeup along with her tips for using each item.
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
"I'm very much into skincare. This is a charcoal mask. I love this face mask. It is illuminating."
"I hate when people tell me about masks, but they don't tell me how they prep their face for a mask. So, I will share that with you now. I wash my face. I start my face off with warm water first. If it's a loofah day, I'll do that first, wash it completely, all done. And then I apply my charcoal mask. You let it sit on your face until it dries."
"When you peel it off your skin will look so glowy and absolutely beautiful. It's imperative when you wear lots of makeup, or even if you're not a makeup wearer, that you clean your pores. This will unclog your pores so you don't have blackheads and things like that."
T3 Micro Lucea 1” Professional Straightening Styling Iron Digital Ceramic Flat Iron
"This flat iron is so bomb, OK? I'm always in search for a great flat iron. The T3 iron is bomb. This flat iron gives my hair a nice shine and it gets it really flat from the root. The way this iron is beveled, it gets really close to my root and it straightens it very very well. You can use it to curl your hair too. And it heats up super fast. This is like professional too. If you want to have a Hot Girl Summer, this is the way to get it started."
PCA SKIN Hydrator Plus Broad Spectrum SPF 30 - Zinc Oxide Daily Moisturizing Face Sunscreen
"A very essential part of skincare, especially since we are going into the summertime, is sunscreen. You need to use your sunscreen. This one is SPF 30. I like this particular sunscreen because it's weightless and you can put it under your makeup. It really hydrates your skin. It's not drying. Use it daily."
Proactiv Charcoal Facial Cleansing Brush
"I love this one! Proactiv, I love this brand! This is the Proactiv Charcoal Facial Cleansing Brush. It helps to clean your pores. The bristles are super super small so it's like a gazillion little bristles working for you to make sure your skin is nice and clean. This is what you want and it has different speeds. Proactiv is a brand that you can trust. And it's a soft brush. It's not too abrasive."
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, Topical Facial Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E
"This is a must. This serum is so bomb. This is TruSkin Vitamin C. By the third or the fourth day, my skin was glowing. And it actually felt baby soft. Now, I only have to use a pea size [amount] of foundation as concealer because my actual skin texture and coloring was beautiful. When you talk about a skin secret, you have to talk about Vitamin C. This is very very high quality. It also includes Vitamin E. You'll absolutely love it. This is a must!"
This has 51,700+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended
"Listen, this is a staple. Travel with it and everything. It helps cleanse my skin and it actually helps my skin feel cleaner. If you shave or get waxes, you're gonna want to pair this oil with the Vitamin C for your bikini area. It will really help with softening that skin down there and your underarms. It will help prevent ingrown hairs."
If you want to know more about why we love Bio-Oil so much, click here. Currently, it has more than 69K 5-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
DERMA E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment
"I want to do a myth buster with this one. A lot of men and women think you don't have to start caring for your under eye until you're over 40. No, honey, you still have that under eye skin now. It is different from the rest of your skin. It is very very delicate. It's very very sensitive. This is made specifically for your under eye. It will completely change the texture of your under eye. This is an eye-lifting cream. When you put it on, it is so light and hydrating."
"Use this every morning and every night. Thank me later."
Bioré Nose+Face, Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, 12 Nose + 12 Face Strips for Chin or Forehead
"These are serious blackhead strips, OK? These should almost be for professional use. No matter how clean you think your skin is, put this on your nose and forehead. It's gonna pull all of those blackheads out of your face. You'll notice the difference in the texture of your nose. It's perfect. Go ahead and add two to your cart. I really want these in your weekly skincare regimen. You want to have nice, clear skin."
These strips have 10,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Aloderma Pure Aloe Vera Gel Made with USDA Organic certified Aloe Vera
"Make sure you pick up this Aloederma. It is amazing It's moisturizing. It soothes your skin if you get a rash or some type of irritation. It improves the overall elasticity of your skin. The God's honest truth: you need to get this. You can use this every single night and every single day."
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
"This is a makeup artist's must have. I work with a lot of makeup artists. For every single one of them, this is a staple in their kit. This cream is a primer. It actually has a lot of vitamins in it, so it really does help your skin feel smooth and clear. This is a daily cream that you put on and it really does keep your makeup in place."
Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel 77 and Inglot Brush 30T by Inglot
"One thing that I must have, even if I just throw it into my purse is is my Inglot black eyeliner gel. It's just my go-to. Inglot does not dry up on you too fast. It keeps its moisture for a long period of time if you put the top right back on every time you use it."
"It is super black and I love an exaggerated black. I love a cat eye. I want my cat eye to be matte and super super black. I cannot stress enough to you how much I love my Inglot. It's a great product. It doesn't smudge or run."
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, 12 Golden Neutral Shades
"This is a makeup line that I absolutely love. These products last. I have a lot of their palettes. This one is amazing. The one thing I want to stress to you about anything Urban Decay is that their products last forever. That is a sign of quality products and their colors are very very vibrant. It goes on so smooth and these are gorgeous colors. This is my go-to palette. These are the only colors I wear on the daily."
"It comes with a very nice brush that's two-sided. Make sure you pick this up."
Ben Nye Luxury Powder Face Makeup, Banana
"I love it. Banana powder is perfect for touching up your face [and] if you want to bake it and make sure your makeup is set. I touch up with this and I look brand-spanking-new. It takes years off in like seconds. This is another must-have."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Set (Mini Gloss)
"I love all of these colors. They're very very beautiful. They go on very smooth. They're moisturizing. These glosses are high quality. Rihanna knew exactly what she was doing when she made this set. I can tell that she actually tried every single product because all of it is quality. You can put them on over your lipstick. They're a great complement to your lipstick or you can wear them alone."
If you're looking for more Porsha Amazon shopping suggestions, she revealed her kitchen, beauty, and wellness must-haves.