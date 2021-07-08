Maluma and Scott Disick Take Their Feud to the Next Level in New Music Video

Watch : Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Ameilia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick!

Following their Twitter spat, Maluma and Scott Disick are facing off onscreen.

The Colombian singer enlisted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for a starring role in the music video for his latest hit, "Sobrio" ("Sober"), and it doesn't exactly paint Scott in the most flattering light.

In the emotional and cinematic video, Maluma lusts after his ex-girlfriend, played by Israeli model Eden Fines, who is seen out on a romantic dinner date with Scott.

For his bit as the new boyfriend, Scott donned a black tee, a monogrammed "SD" bling and his blonde cropped 'do, which Maluma ruffles up as he crashes their date. While standing on their table, the 27 year old sings to his ex, "Yo te quería para matrimonio" ("I wanted you for marriage").

According to a press release from his team, "Maluma once again sings about heartbreak but unlike the somewhat cocky Papi Juancho attitude he had in 'HAWÁI,' this time he shows a more vulnerable side. The lyrics tell the story of someone who is only able to gather the courage to call his ex-girlfriend to tell her he misses her and say he is sorry, only after he has been drinking."