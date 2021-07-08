The Real Reason Behind Good Girls' Cancellation

Watch : "Good Girls" Stars Tell Each Other's Secrets

There was reportedly more than one good reason for the recent cancellation of the NBC series Good Girls.

In late June, it was announced that the dramedy's fourth season, which is currently airing, would be its last. On Wednesday, July 7, TVLine, citing multiple sources connected to NBC, Universal Television and the show, reported about apparent behind-the-scenes drama that led to the abrupt end for the series, whose recent ratings did not inspire too much confidence among fans in its chances for renewal.

The outlet said the show was slated to return for a shortened fifth season, with Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta agreeing to take pay cuts to reprise their current roles as moms and criminal masterminds, and with production set to start in spring 2022. However, TVLine quoted a Good Girls insider who requested anonymity that this past June, negotiations with their co-star Manny Montana hit a wall due to both money and scheduling.