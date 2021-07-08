American Horror Stories Teases More Murder House & a Killer Santa in Haunting First Trailer

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Fear takes a new form in American Horror Stories.

This is the spine-chilling promise at the heart of the new anthology series' first trailer, which was released on Thursday, July 8. Many have been curious about the American Horror Story spinoff as little is known about the show. That is, until recently.

In late June, FX on Hulu teased that the anthology series would be making its return to AHS season one's terrifying location: Murder House. And, as the first look below shows, there's plenty more horror to experience in the frightening home.

A woman notes in a voiceover, "You've heard all the stories about what happened here, right?"

As high-pitched screams wail in the background, another woman responds, "Yeah, like, Amityville Horror on crystal meth."

Before long, the latest Murder House resident is greeted by a Rubber Woman—a twist on the deadly Rubber Man that made appearances in seasons one and eight.