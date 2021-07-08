See the Sweet Birthday Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope

What's her age again?
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker proved it's never too soon to become a budding musician! It appears the rocker gifted girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick with a state-of-the-art drum set in honor of her ninth birthday today, July 8.
Travis shared an adorable video of Penelope beginning to play while mom Kourtney laughs alongside her. "Happy Birthday Penelope!!!" Travis captioned on Instagram Stories with a party hat emoji.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also become more musical lately, as Travis' daughter Alabama Barker posted a video of Kourt and Travis playing "Heart and Soul" together on the piano. From music studio session visits to family vacays, the Poosh founder has been getting more and more serious with Travis since their longtime friendship turned romantic in Dec. 2020.
"They truly have a bond like no other," an insider told E! News in April 2021. "No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time….She has expressed she would absolutely marry him."
Of course, Travis wasn't the only celebrity to wish Penelope happy birthday. Kris Jenner wrote a heartfelt note to Penelope on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to my little cutie pie granddaughter Penelope!" Kris captioned. "You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special!"
Aunt Khloe Kardashian shared a cute selfie with Penelope, adding, "just like that…She's NINE," with butterfly emojis.
Kourtney also snapped a pic of herself waking up with Penelope in her arms. "Slept with her since the day she was born," Kourtney penned on Instagram Stories. "And today she is nine."
It's clear no one will be getting much sleep after Travis' loud present to Penelope!
Look back at Penelope's cutest pics over the years below in honor of her birthday.