Use These Glitter-Free Highlighters to Get That "Lit from Within" Glow

If you're reading this, you've probably tried a highlighter... or five. The perfect highlighter is tough to find. So many of them are full of glitter and sparkles, which can be pretty for some occasions, but they don't create a natural look, at all. If you're looking for that "lit from within glow" that genuinely looks natural, you need to step away from the glitter. There are very few highlighters that are glitter-free, but there's no need for you to buy a bunch of new products or test out every product in a store because we did that for you.
We found the highlighting powders, balms, creams, glazes, liquids, and sticks that will deliver that oh-so-subtle glow we all want.
NARS Highlighting Powder
The NARS Highlighting Powder is no glitter and all glow. This powder delivers a next-level luminosity and a "second-skin luster" that seamlessly blends into your skin for a dewy, natural finish. Use a dome-style brush to lightly dust the powder on the high points of your face and blend it toward the hairline to create that lit from within highlight.
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter
If you're interested in trying a cream formula, the RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter is the best of the best and the first of its kind. It's an award-winning product that creates the ultimate, subtle glow. The color Living Luminizer is the most sheer, subtle shade that will create a "lit from within" glow on any skin tone. If you prefer something more pigmented, the other shades are beautiful as well.
If you want a delicate highlight that's devoid of glitter, sparkles, and grease, this cream delivers that look along with some hydration. Just apply it sparingly with a brush or your fingers at the high points of your face to create a realistic, yet luminous glow. You can add some extra twinkle to your eye area by dabbing a tiny bit at the corner of your eyes.
Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact
Sometimes powder formulas can feel dusty and cakey, which is something no one wants. The Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact delivers a soft radiance with a silky smooth, velvety texture that feels comfortable and looks natural. If you love that "no-makeup" look, this matte finish highlighter creates a healthy glow. This highlighter stays on for up to eight hours without oxidizing or flaking.
NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow in Ice Ice Baby
We've all been there: excited to use a new makeup product, but unsure how to apply it effectively. Sometimes, using the right brush is make or break. You'll never have that worry with these NUDESTIX products. The product has a built-in applicator and the other end has a brush so you can blend it in perfectly. The Nudies sticks are great for blush, bronzer, lip color, and even eye makeup, depending on your shade of preference.
For that natural glow, the shade Ice Ice Baby is the way to go. It's a clear, glass-like color that delivers a dewy, lightweight finish. It's the perfect, universally flattering glow that every woman needs in her makeup arsenal. You'll love it, your friends will borrow it, but don't worry, a little bit goes a very long way with this product.
Tower 28 SuperDew Highlight Balm
This is a clear highlight balm with no shimmer or glitter that delivers a no-makeup, glassy, luminous skin effect. You can wear this as the final step of your makeup application or even on bare skin for a little bit of a glow. Use your fingers to warm up the balm in its container. Then you can tap it onto your cheeks, browbone, and the bridge of your nose to get that "maybe she's born with it" sort of highlight.
This isn't just a makeup product though. It also has benefits for your skin. It's made with green tea extract, which calms redness and irritation, and aloe vera extract, which is hydrating and soothing.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment in Clear
This clear glaze is not a conventional highlighter, but it's an award-winning product that delivers a glass-like shine, without glitter. Just tap on a tiny bit with your fingers or a tapered brush and you'll have instant, dewy shine that can last for up to 24 hours. It can also be used on your eyelids and lips.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
A little goes a long way with this liquid luminizer. It creates a long-lasting, soft, dewy highlight on its own or you can mix it in with your foundation if you want an all-over glow. Use the applicator to apply a dot or two on the high points of your cheeks, browbone, cupid's bow, and the bridge of your nose. You can blend it in with your fingertips or with a makeup sponge or brush.
The shade Enlighten imparts a beautiful glow on light skin tones. Flaunt is a stunning highlighter on darker skin. Mesmzerize is Selena Gomez's go-to shade.
