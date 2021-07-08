Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit Gets the Lifetime Treatment in New Trailer

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Former Chief of Staff Speaks Out

Get ready, royal admirers! Because Lifetime just released a new trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

As the title suggests, the TV movie will dramatize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit. The sneak peek opens with Jordan Dean portraying the Duke of Sussex and vowing to do "everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe." The teaser also shows Sydney Morton playing the Duchess of Sussex and talking about royal life, noting "I never thought this would be easy, but I wanted to make the queen proud."

Viewers also see Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II and Bonnie Soper as the late Princess Diana.

"This is the life we signed up for," Laura's Duchess of Cambridge tells the camera at one point. "Here we value dignity above all else."

Jordan's Duke of Cambridge also expresses concern in the trailer, saying, "Let everyone understand it. The monarchy is at stake."