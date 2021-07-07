Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Fierce Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Ella Emhoff might be the second daughter of the United States, but she definitely is first in our hearts at Paris Fashion Week.
The 22-year-old, who just graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City, showed that she has more than just an eye for fashion when she walked the runway for Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection on July 7.
Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter gave her Instagram followers a luxurious taste of what she experienced at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The first pic showed Emhoff modeling an oversized black blazer and extra-oversized black coat with her hair slicked back. Emhoff wore her signature glasses.
In the next slide, Emhoff posted a clip of her walking down the Balenciaga runway in her look. The last pic the model shared was of her footwear, which was concealed when she was walking the event.
She thanked Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia for the "truly amazing" presentation.
The model first captivated the internet's attention when she arrived to President Joe Biden's inauguration in a chic ensemble designed by Miu Miu and Batsheva. Her style and eye-catching looks led to her signing with IMG Models agency.
Less than a month later, in February 2021, Emhoff made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week. In May, Emhoff celebrated the end of her college years with a post showing off her undergraduate work.
"Love to my friends, family, and everyone who sent congrats I really appreciate you all," Emhoff wrote. "Congrats to everyone who graduated in this weird time." She added, "We made it."
This is only the beginning for the new fashion It Girl, and we can't wait to see what she does next.