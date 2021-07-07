Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Live Your Best Pogue Life with Volcom's Outer Banks Collection

From cozy sets and summery dresses to graphic tees and hats, there's something for everyone regardless of which side of Kildare island you side with.

E-comm: Volcom x Outer Banks

If you've been not so patiently waiting for Season 2 of the Netflix hit series "Outer Banks," Volcom has the perfect solution.

In collaboration with Netflix, the lifestyle brand released the official Outer Banks apparel collection this week, and it's Pogue and Kook-approved! Featuring summery frocks, unisex button-ups, graphic tees that say "Free John B," tie-dye sets to stay cozy when binge-watching the next season and more must-have styles, there's something for everyone.

Since there are so many treasures in this collection, we rounded up 10 of our favorite items below to get you started on your shopping journey!

OBX Your Bf's Shirt- Wintergreen

Whether you button up this stylish shirt or leave it open and use it as a layering piece, you'll look cool enough to hang with the Pogues or Kooks.

$55
Volcom

OBX Paradise Dress

This summery frock is a must! Dress it up with a leather or denim jacket or you can also wear it as a coverup.

$45
Volcom

OBX John B Ringer - White

We will always be Team John B! If you're with us, pick up this comfy tee.

$30
Volcom

OBX Kiara Fleece Short

Watch Season 2 in style and comfort with this tie-dye top and shorts. The shorts feature a patch that says, "Have a Good Time All the Time," and the top says "Paradise on Earth."

$45
Volcom
Top $38
Volcom

OBX Kildare Short Sleeve Tee- Army Green Combo

If you've ever dreamt of visiting Kildare Island, where the show is set, this shirt is for you!

$22
Volcom

OBX Pogue Life Hat - Natural

Protect yourself from the sun while you're looking for buried treasure with this wide-brimmed hat.

$25
Volcom

OBX JJ Trunks - Blue Fog

These animal print trunks are so fun! Wear them when you're hanging out at the beach or boating on the open water.

$50
Volcom

OBX Sarah Shirt- Blue Fog

We're loving this tie-dye shirt! It's the perfect versatile shirt for summer.

$48
Volcom

OBX Pogue Life Shirt Sleeve Tee - Black

Show off your support for the Pogues with this tee.

$22
Volcom

