Robert Downey Jr. Mourns the Death of His Father Robert Downey Sr.

Robert Downey Jr. is remembering his father Robert Downey Sr.

In a post shared to Instagram on July 7, the Iron Man star revealed his dad passed away at the age of 85 following a battle with Parkinson's disease.

"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…" Downey Jr. wrote. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

According to Variety, Downey Sr. was born in New York under the name Robert John Elias Jr. and took his stepfather's surname upon enlisting in the army. In the 1960s, he released a number of films, including Balls Bluff, Babo 73, Chafed Elbows and No More Excuses. And in 1969, he had a mainstream release of his movie Putney Swope.