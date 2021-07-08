Remember When Maksim Chemerkovksiy and Peta Murgatroyd Wed In a Legit Castle?

Maksim Chemerkovskiy can still remember the the thrill of experiencing love at first sight. Though, admittedly, it took place a full decade-and-a-half before he met now-wife Peta Murgatroyd in 2009.

Not long after emigrating from his native Ukraine, the future Dancing With the Stars standout was visiting family in New York's Long Island when he first spied Oheka Castle in Huntington, some 36 miles outside of downtown Manhattan. With 137 rooms and 109,000 square feet of space, "I thought it was very Gatsby-esque," he raved to Us Weekly of the French chateau-style space, which was stately enough to score a starring role in Taylor Swift's 2014 "Blank Space" music video. "I remember I wanted to strive for the ability to organize a wedding in a place like that."

So that was one item checked off the list when he officially solidified his on-and-off romance with fellow ballroom dancer Murgatroyd in December 2015, dropping to one knee on stage at Miami's Olympia Theater.