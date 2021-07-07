See Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Call Out "Skinny Bitch" Kendall Jenner's Good Genes

Watch : Kardashians vs. Jenners in Their Own Olympic Games?!

Khloe Kardashian doesn't back down.

The Good American designer and fitness guru hilariously challenges Kendall Jenner to go head-to-head at the gym in a never-before-seen Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip.

"You're not that athletic," Khloe digs at Kendall. "You're not dedicated like these Kardashian girls."

Kim Kardashian chimes in, "Kardashian girls hit the gym heavy."

But mom Kris Jenner jokes that Kendall is a natural athlete, thanks to her parent Caitlyn Jenner's Olympic gold medal genes. "I've got to tell you guys something," Kris says with a smile. "Kendall was born with abs and biceps. She had little muscles."

Yet, that only highlights what Khloe is saying. "Guess what, she's born with genetics," the mother of one responds. "That's not fair for us. We have to work for ours, daily. Kendall eats burgers and doesn't even do anything, and look at her."

Kendall corrects Khloe that she does "do things, though" at the gym, but there's no stopping Khloe's mission to prove her point.