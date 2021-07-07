Gwen Stefani's Sons Look So Grown Up in Sweet Wedding Photo With Stepdad Blake Shelton

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's "Dream" Wedding: Everything We Know

This moment is adorable a-d-o-r-a-b-l-e.

While going through pictures of her July 3 wedding with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani shared a photo of the bride and groom with her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. Like Shelton, the boys wore classic tuxes for the special occasion in Oklahoma. "Thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits," she wrote on July 7, "we love u gx."

The big day was certainly all about family. Take for example how she wore a custom georgette and tulle Vera Wang gown along with a veil that featured her kids' and Shelton's names embroidered along the hem. For the reception, she slipped into an Italian silk crepe and tulle mini dress by the same designer, which featured hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage that was highlighted by a pair hand-sewn love birds (representing Shelton and Stefani) and three baby birds (symbolizing her children).