Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation

Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.

"i'm not emotional, you are," Kendall wrote to accompany her footage filmed during the action.

Earlier in the evening, she shared a photo to her Story showing herself decked out in orange pants and shoes, not to mention holding an orange bag, in honor of the Suns' signature hue. The model also added a basketball emoji.

Luckily, her support was rewarded, as the Suns took a 1 to 0 series lead by winning the game by a score of 118 to 105. Devin scored 27 points, while fellow Suns star Chris Paul led the way with 41 as the team made its first Finals appearance in 28 years.