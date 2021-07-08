Morgan Evans Is Back to Prove "Love Is Real" After Unforgettable Year With Kelsea Ballerini

In Morgan Evans' Nashville neighborhood, the power of music is real.

Whether he's running into artists during evening walks or rushing to a nearby recording studio when inspiration strikes, the musician knew that he found his home when he arrived in Tennessee from his native Australia.

But when the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on touring, award shows and live music, Morgan experienced a wide variety of emotions.

"I didn't always realize how much playing music, connecting with people and experiencing those shared moments and that shared energy just gives me life," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I guess I knew that because I've moved across the other side of the world to try to do it more often. But the last year and a half really proved that."

After pausing on releasing new music, Morgan is back with a fresh single that celebrates affection, connection and the promise that "Love Is Real."