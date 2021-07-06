Eric Johnson Honors "Fiercely Empowered" Jessica Simpson on Their Seventh Wedding Anniversary

Eric Johnson loves wife of seven years Jessica Simpson more than ever, and it's evident in his newest Instagram post celebrating their anniversary.
"Jessica, I love you," he wrote in his caption. "7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us."
The couple got married on July 5, 2014. They tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. In Eric's never-before-seen photos from their nuptials, Jessica can be seen walking down the aisle. Eric also revealed a beautiful portrait of Jessica in her wedding gown. Additionally, there were pics of them at their reception, dancing and with their children.
Eric then honored their children together in the anniversary post: Maxwell Drew, 9, Ace Knute, 8 and Birdie Mae, 2.
"Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama," he expressed.
The former football player finished the post, "I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!"
Prior to the couple's wedding anniversary, Jessica celebrated their 11-year anniversary of being a couple with a May 12 Instagram tribute.
"Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day," she said. "I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor."
Jessica poetically continued, "Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time."
"Time goes by, the perfect children you gave me are growing older, but with you and I time does not exist for it only allows space to broaden...expanding beyond horizons just to love and be loved," she concluded. "Happy Anniversary to us, the beauty of us–as is and forevermore."
