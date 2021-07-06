Jodi Montgomery "Remains Committed" to Supporting Britney Spears Amid Team Shakeup

Watch : Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns: Details

One of Britney Spears' conservators, Jodi Montgomery, said she is not resigning from her role.

Montgomery's attorney, Lauriann Wright, said in a statement on July 6 that her client "has no plans to step down" as the temporary conservator of the person, as she manages Spears' medical records and personal affairs.

"She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person," according to the lawyer's statement.

Despite Spears' public pleas in court for her conservatorship to end, Wright said the "Toxic" singer has been in contact with Montgomery this week and asked her to stay on board.

"Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve," she wrote. "Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so."