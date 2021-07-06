Drake Bell Confirms He Welcomed a Baby With Wife Janet Von Schmeling

Watch : Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

Drake Bell is setting the record straight in response to speculation about his personal life.

The former Nickelodeon star, who in late June plead guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, spoke out on Twitter to confirm that he is not only married to Janet Von Schmeling, but that they are parents to a little boy.

In a June 29 message translated from Spanish, Drake wrote, "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

A day prior, Drake was photographed with Janet and their baby at Disneyland. The outing marked the actor's first public appearance since his legal turmoil made headlines last month. On June 3, Drake was arrested by police in Cleveland, Ohio and charged with one count of attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.