Why Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez & Gigi Hadid Love Lezat's Affordable & Super Cute Apparel

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it: Celebrities play a huge part in determining the latest and greatest style trends. Although emulating our favorite celebs can often be costly, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio proved you can achieve Hollywood-approved style without spending thousands of dollars. The three stars have all repped Lezat, an LA-based sustainable fashion brand, over the past few months, and now we're obsessed with Lezat's incredible offering of cozy and stylish fits.

Whether you want to twin with the "On the Floor" singer and Victoria's Secret model by repping Lezat's tie-dye jumpsuit or stay safe with the same face mask as Gigi Hadid, Lezat has something for everyone on every budget.

Below, we rounded up our favorite styles from the celeb-loved brand that you're going to want to add to your cart ASAP!