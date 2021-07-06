Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch : Watch Rita Ora's Interview on the 2018 E! PCAs Red Carpet

After months of speculation, things are looking official between Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

While the alleged couple had been spotted together previously on outings and in public together, their first event as a duo appeared to take place at Rita's Prospero Tequila 4th of July Barbecue celebration.

Both Rita and Taika sported vibrant prints in their outfits as they happily posed for pictures together. Rita sported a pink and gold flowy dress, while the Thor: Love and Thunder director rocked a red, white and blue printed t-shirt with eagles on it, red sunglasses and black pants.

Rita posted a series of pics on her Instagram account following the event.

She wrote, "Thank you to all my friends for coming to my @prosperotequila #July4th celebration."

The singer shared photos of her with The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor Joy, Jodie Smith, Joshua Jackson, Ashley Benson, Vas J Morgan and Kate Beckinsale.