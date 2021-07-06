All the Details on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Fourth of July Trip to Idaho With Stormi

Watch : Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Back Together?

Red, white and blue family time!

Kylie Jenner jetted off to an Idaho getaway with Travis Scott this past weekend after rumors of their reconciliation following a cozy Father's Day celebration in June 2021. After a series of lavish gifts for the father of three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie, Travis and Stormi spent Fourth of July with family and friends on Lake Coeur D'Alene in Idaho.

A source exclusively told E! News that the makeup mogul and rapper visited Gozzer Ranch, where they hung out with friends like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and family, including Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, plus all their children.

Kim concluded her Roman holiday just in time to celebrate America's birthday with Kylie and clan. The SKIMS founder even had a wakeboarding wipe-out on the lake.

"They had a great time on the lake taking boat rides, wake surfing, jet skiing and enjoying lake life," the source continued. "They stayed at a house on the lake and the cousins all played together and went hiking, boating and swimming."