Why Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Just Resigned

Britney Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has announced his resignation in a statement to her conservators, citing the singer’s intent to “officially retire.”

By Kisha Forde 06 Jul, 2021 12:23 PMTags
After over 25 years together, Larry Rudolph is stepping down from managing Britney Spears.

In a statement first published by Deadline, Larry announced his resignation after, as he explained, becoming aware of the singer's plans to "officially retire." The letter was addressed to Britney's father, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, who serve as co-executors of her conservatorship.

"It has been over two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," the statement, published on July 5, read. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

In January 2019, the "Pieces of Me" singer abruptly suspended her Las Vegas residency and announced an indefinite work hiatus, citing her father's health issues as the reason at the time. Larry also went on to state that since he has not been part of the conservatorship, he was not aware of the details surrounding the superstar's decision to officially retire from music.

"I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career," the statement continued. "And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

"I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together," the statement concluded. "I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

News of her longtime manager's resignation comes just days after Bessemer Trust, a wealth management group, requested that a judge remove it from its role as co-conservator of Britney's estate, "due to changed circumstances" when Britney "claimed irreparable harm to her interests" during her court testimony on June 23.

The company shares the position with her father, Jamie, but if their resignation is approved, it would leave Jamie as sole conservator of the pop star's estate and manager Jodi Montgomery as conservator of her person. 

In a petition filed in Los Angeles on June 29 and obtained by E! News, Jamie said he is "concerned about the management and care of his daughter" and noted that for the past two years, he has not managed her personal or medical affairs. Britney's father was responsible for her personal and financial affairs for more than a decade after he was first made her conservator in 2008, following her psychiatric hospitalization.

For a full timeline of events surrounding Britney's conservatorship, click here.

