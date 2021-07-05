Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With First Photo of Her Wedding Look

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's latest collab is their most personal yet.

The musical duo officially tied the knot on the "God's Country" singer's ranch in Oklahoma on July 3. For the occasion, which came eight months after Stefani and Shelton got engaged, the couple was surrounded by loved ones.

Two days after the ceremony, on July 5, Stefani, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, took to her Instagram to share a glimpse inside the wedding festivities.

"July 3rd 2021 [heart emoji] gx," the "Cool" artist captioned a boomerang video, showing herself in her wedding veil and a floral robe. The veil featured an oversized white bow and flower details, while her makeup was perfected with a red lip. The bride tagged Shelton in the video, along with a heart emoji and hands praying emoji.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, have been each other's sweet escape since November 2015, when The Voice coaches officially started dating. As the pair—who first met on the set of the NBC competition series—would later share, they formed a deep connection following their respective divorces.