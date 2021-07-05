Amanda Kloots Honors "Angel" Nick Cordero One Year After His "Unthinkable" Death

Watch : Zach Braff, Sara Bareilles & More Celebs Remember Nick Cordero

It's been one year since Broadway lost Nick Cordero.

The Waitress and Rock of Ages performer died on July 5, 2020, at age 41 due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

On the anniversary of his passing, his wife Amanda Kloots paid tribute on Instagram with a montage of sentimental photos and videos that celebrated their life together.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," wrote The Talk co-host on Monday, July 5. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine."

She went on, "What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.'"

"There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about," Amanda wrote. "Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven."