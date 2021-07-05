Chris Lane Asks for Prayers After His and Lauren Bushnell's Newborn Baby Is Hospitalized

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are back in the hospital one month after welcoming son Dutton.
The "Big, Big Plans" singer took to social media on July 5 to ask for prayers for the couple's baby boy. "It's been a night," Chris told his followers in an Instagram Story video, in which Lauren could be seen holding Dutton. "Poor guy."
Chris captioned the post, "Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers." The country star and the Bachelor alum have yet to share any further details about their hospital stay.
The duo, who tied the knot in October 2019, announced the arrival of their son in early June along with the first photos of their bundle of joy. "Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021," Lauren wrote on Instagram at the time. "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"
Chris also celebrated Dutton's arrival with a sweet post of his own. "Words can't describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man!" he told his Instagram followers on June 10. "Thanks for all the prayers I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world."
In late June, Chris gave E! News some insight into his life as a new dad. "It's been a little exhausting, but it's been the most incredible thing and we're both so blessed and happy," he said. "It's been so unpredictable. I've heard so many people say, ‘You just get ready. You better hold on tight' and I expected to be exhausted and to not get nearly the amount of sleep that I'm used to, but I think that's probably been the hardest part."