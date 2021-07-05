Kate Middleton Self-Isolating After Coronavirus Exposure

Watch : Kate Middleton Won't Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

Kate Middleton is quarantining at home after she was exposed to the coronavirus.

Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Palace spokesperson.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the representative said in a statement obtained by E! News.

Kate, 39, has received both vaccinations and even shared a photo of herself after getting her first shot at London's Science Museum on May 28. (Prince William has also been vaccinated.)

She was alerted to the exposure on the afternoon of Friday, July 2, and then began isolating.

Kate made her most recent public appearance on Friday at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, where she was photographed chatting with retired tennis pro Tim Henman, as well as Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She followed the rules throughout Wimbledon about when to wear a mask.