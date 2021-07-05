Kate Middleton Self-Isolating After Coronavirus Exposure

Kate Middleton is quarantining at home after she was exposed to the coronavirus.
Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Palace spokesperson.
"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the representative said in a statement obtained by E! News.
Kate, 39, has received both vaccinations and even shared a photo of herself after getting her first shot at London's Science Museum on May 28. (Prince William has also been vaccinated.)
She was alerted to the exposure on the afternoon of Friday, July 2, and then began isolating.
Kate made her most recent public appearance on Friday at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, where she was photographed chatting with retired tennis pro Tim Henman, as well as Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She followed the rules throughout Wimbledon about when to wear a mask.
The day prior, on July 1, William reunited with Prince Harry on what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday. The brothers unveiled a statue of their late mother, saying that they "remember her love, strength and character–qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," and adding, "Every day, we wish she were still with us."
However, Kate didn't attend the event, and the Palace did not reveal specifically how she was exposed to the coronavirus.
Earlier in the week, the mother of three watched England and Germany compete in a soccer match at Wembley Stadium. William and Prince George, 7, were by her side for the game on Tuesday, June 29.
Kate took lateral flow tests before her appearances at the Euros and Wimbledon, and both were negative. She also tests twice weekly as part of the royal household's testing program.
With the Duchess at home, William represented the royal family alone during an engagement on Monday, July 5. He attended an event to mark the 73rd birthday of UK's National Health Service, and was seen leaving St. Paul's Cathedral along with Lord Mayor of London William Russell. The pair, both wearing masks, chatted on the steps of the cathedral. William later hosted an NHS garden tea party at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth, 95, became the first member of the royal family to get vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier this year. Her son, Prince Charles, tested positive last March.