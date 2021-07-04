Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder and Other Celeb Couples Celebrate Anniversary on Fourth of July

Julia Roberts shared a rare photo of herself with husband Danny Moder on the Fourth of July, their 19th wedding anniversary. See more couples who wed on the holiday over the years.

By Corinne Heller 04 Jul, 2021 10:50 PMTags
Victoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamJulia RobertsAnniversaries
Watch: Julia Roberts Jokes "E! Exclusive: I'm Done With Film!"

Many couples, including celebrity pairs, have over the years made their own fireworks on the Fourth of July...in the form of marriage.

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are one of them. On Sunday, July 4, the Oscar-winning actress shared a rare selfie of the two, writing, "19 years...Just getting started! #conwings." She had also shared a photo of herself and Danny, who share three kids, on their anniversary last year. The couple wed at Julia's home in Taos, New Mexico, on July 4, 2002.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham also wed on the Fourth of July, in a castle outside of Dublin, Ireland in 1999. They are parents to sons Brooklyn Beckham, 22—who is currently engaged himself to actress Nicola PeltzRomeo Beckham, 18; and Cruz Beckham, 16; and daughter Harper Beckham, 9.

"22 years later, still matching outfits," David wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a collection of photos of himself and Victoria wearing matching outfits. "Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same [laughing emoji] @victoriabeckham [two heart emojis] @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

photos
Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2021

Victoria shared on her own page a video clip show of sweet moments shared with her and her husband, including part of their infamous 2001 parody charity interview with Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego Ali G.

"I love you David," the fashion designer and Spice Girls singer wrote. "Happy Anniversary."

See couples who wed on the Fourth of July:

Instagram / Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

The Pretty Woman actress married the cameraman at her estate near Taos, New Mexico in 2002. She wore a pink dress while her groom wore a ruffled red shirt.

"19 years," the actress wrote on Instagram on July 4, 2021, alongside a rare selfie showing herself with her husband. "Just getting started! #conwings"

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage
David & Victoria Beckham

The soccer star married Posh Spice in 1999 in a lavish ceremony at the 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, Ireland. The couple reportedly sat upon golden thrones at the altar and had nude figurines of themselves on their wedding cake.

Instagram / Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wed her husband on July 4, 2011. The two share three children together.

On July 4, 2021, she wrote on Instagram, "10 years ago i married the love of my life in Paris. The thing i love most about @tedwinator is the way that we are constantly growing together. We can laugh and be wild but we also love to be home and cuddled up going to bed early bc we have big dreams and goals we want to achieve the next day. I do not for one second take our love for granted and am grateful how far we have come, the family we have, the memories we have made and will continue to make the rest of our lives. [Cheers] to a lifetime more. i love you bladey."

BACKGRID
Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne

The Black Sabbath frontman married his manager's daughter in Maui on July 4, 1982. Ozzy later said that he chose this date so he would never forget his wedding anniversary.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley

The British actors, who met while filming an adaptation of Wuthering Heights, made the leap in a castle in the South of France in 2014.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick

The "Uptown Girl" singer married his fourth wife, an equestrian, in 2015. They wed at his estate on Long Island with the ceremony being officiated by the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The couple welcomed their first child the next month.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

The That 70's Show co-stars tied the knot in 2015 near Oak Glen, Calif. Mila wore a matching white dress with the couple's daughter Wyatt. The stars were extremely secretive about the ceremony and Ashton said he purposefully lied about their location on social media to avoid paparazzi.

Amy Graves/WireImage
Sara Ramirez & Ryan Debolt

The Greys Anatomy actress married her longtime partner in a private beachfront ceremony in New York in 2012.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Tina Turner & Erwin Bach

After a 27-year partnership, the singer finally married music executive Bach in a private ceremony on Lake Zurich in Switzerland.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Who's Really In the Running to Become Jeopardy!'s New Host

2

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Take Their Love to the Hamptons

3

Jessica Simpson, Enrique Iglesias and Others Celebrate 4th of July

4

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Address Counting On Cancellation

5

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Hold Hands During Fun Theme Park Outing